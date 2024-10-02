Venice Shorts: Human Waste at Washington & Marr Demands Immediate Action

Unhoused Individual in Front of Strip Mall Needs to Be Brought Indoors

By Nick Antonicello

An unhoused individual that has been encamped directly in front of the strip mall at Washington and Marr continues to relieve herself outdoors in the front of the mall and ironically beneath a “for lease” sign for a vacant property!

According to neighborhood sources, the woman in question will not accept housing or services and has been at this location for most of 2024. City officials did however remove an RV to the right of the mall and directly across the way from the liquor store that faces Washington Boulevard.

Residents are particularly concerned about children passing to travel to school as locals have requested possible fencing to force her removal from the sidewalk and public access.

A request for assistance has been filed with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or LAHSA for relief.

This is the third incident regarding this particular site and Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the situation for area residents.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block or street? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com