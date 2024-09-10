“Dance MDR Disco Night” Series Happening Through September

This disco events will feature salsa, disco, line dancing, and hip hop

The Marina del Rey Hotel will host Dance MDR Disco Nights every Friday of September (through the 27), starting at 7 p.m., offering a vibrant, outdoor evening of disco music and dancing by the pool.

Tickets for the events, organized by Dance MDR, are available through Eventbrite, with early bird pricing starting at $20, increasing to $30 for general admission.

This disco events will feature salsa, disco, line dancing, and hip hop on Fridays. Dance lessons, led by professional instructors, kick off the evenings before DJs take over, providing the music for participants to showcase their moves.

Here’s the theme of each night:

— Friday, September 13 | Disco

– Friday, September 20 | Line Dancing

– Friday, September 27 | Hip-Hop

Waterbus will be observing special hours to allow attendees to explore the marina more conveniently. The series takes place at various waterfront venues like Burton Chace Park, offering scenic views. For more information, go to https://beaches.lacounty.gov/dancemdr/?os=…&ref=app.