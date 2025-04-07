Venice Man With Alzheimer’s Reported Missing; Police Seek Public’s Help

Richard Hunter, 79, Disappeared After Leaving His Home Saturday Morning

Authorities and family members are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Venice man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen Saturday morning.

Richard Hunter, a 79-year-old resident of Venice, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on April 5, walking away from his home on the 2300 block of Wilson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Hunter’s family says they are deeply concerned for his safety due to his medical condition.

He is described as a white male with gray hair, a gray mustache, and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a gray jacket, dark pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on Hunter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the LAPD Pacific Area Watch Commander at (310) 482-6334 or call 911 in an emergency. During non-business hours or weekends, the public can also reach LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.