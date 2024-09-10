Coastal Cleanup Day Coming to Venice Beach, Volunteers Sought

The cleanup is an effort to promote environmental conservation and make a difference in the fight against ocean pollution

A Venice Beach cleanup event is set to take place on Saturday, September 14, as part of California Coastal Cleanup Day.

Organized by the Surfrider Foundation, the community event encourages volunteers to gather at Venice Beach (Lifegaurd tower #19 or 2100-1 Ocean Front Walk) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help remove litter from the shoreline and protect marine ecosystems.

The cleanup is part of a statewide effort to promote environmental conservation, with participants given the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the fight against ocean pollution. Volunteers are advised to bring their own gloves, reusable bags, and buckets, although supplies will be provided for those in need.

California Coastal Cleanup Day, an annual event that started in 1985, is one of the largest volunteer efforts in the state. The event draws thousands of participants each year to beaches, rivers, and lakes across California. For those interested in participating at Venice Beach, registration is available via Eventbrite.

This cleanup is family-friendly and open to individuals of all ages.



For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clean-up-the-beach-saturday-september-14-2024-ca-coastal-clean-up-day-tickets-874625718067?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios.