Venice Run Club Founder Supports LA28 in Paris Marathon

The Marathon Allowed Participants to Experience the Same Course and Conditions as Elite Athletes

Justin Shields, founder of the Venice Run Club, was invited to run in the inaugural Paris Marathon Pour Tous by the LA28 committee, as part of their effort to engage local athletes in international events leading up to the 2028 Olympics.

The Paris Marathon was particularly notable for allowing participants to experience the same course and conditions as elite athletes, a first for the event.

“Participating in the Paris race was a dream realized. The energy, the crowd, and the chance to share the same course as world-class athletes were unforgettable. Supporting LA28 in this historic event was a true honor,” said Shields in a release. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of Electrolit, team members, and the VRC family. We’re eager to bring back the insights and inspiration to our local community and are already looking ahead to what’s next.”

Shields’ participation in the marathon is another milestone for the Venice Run Club, which he co-founded in June 2020 with Tyler Swartz. The club was born out of a desire to combat racial injustice and inequality, with their first event raising funds for racial justice causes, according to its website. Since then, VRC has grown, boasting over 1,400 runners weekly and raising significant funds for local causes.

Shields was accompanied in Paris by members of VRC’s nonprofit arm, 48 for Change, underscoring the club’s commitment to community and social impact. The experience, he says, will inspire future initiatives and strengthen the bond within the LA running community.