August 7, 2024
Photo: We Are Venice/Venice Skateboarding Association

“Jay Day” Event to Honor Skateboarding Legend Jay Adams on 10th Anniversary of Passing

Adams, a Venice Native, Revolutionized the Skateboarding Scene as a Teenager in the 1970s

We Are Venice will commemorate the life of skateboarding icon Jay Adams with “Jay Day” at The Waterfront on August 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. The event marks the 10th anniversary of Adams’ passing, celebrating his legacy in the world of skateboarding and surfing.

Jay Adams, a Venice native, revolutionized the skateboarding scene as a teenager in the 1970s. As the youngest member of the Zephyr Competition Skateboarding Team, or Z-Boys, his spontaneous freestyle and aggressive vertical tricks, inspired by ocean surfing, played a crucial role in the evolution and popularization of modern skateboarding. Adams passed away from a heart attack on August 15, 2014.

Jay Day 2024 will feature videos and photos highlighting Adams’ influential career and personal life. New episodes by Allen Sarlo and Seven Adams will be screened, offering fresh insights into the legend’s life and contributions. The Venice Surfing Association and other local organizations will also participate in the event.

In addition to honoring Adams’ legacy, the event aims to bring together fans and members of the Venice community who share a love for skateboarding and surfing. The celebration at The Waterfront, located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, promises to be a heartfelt tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the sport.

A decade ago, on August 30, 2014, many gathered at the Venice Pier for a memorial and paddle out in honor of Jay Adams. The ceremony was a testament to his enduring impact on the skateboarding community.

Jay Adams, born on February 3, 1961, in Venice, California, began skating and surfing at a young age. His innovative style and fearless approach earned him the title of “the original seed” of skateboarding. His legacy continues to inspire new generations of skateboarders.

