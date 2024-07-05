SMC to Stage “Snoopy!!! The Musical” in July

This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters

The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department will perform “Snoopy!!! The Musical” from July 19-28 at the Theatre Arts Main Stage on the main SMC campus, located at 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

“Snoopy!!! The Musical,” the charming sequel to “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” sparkles with wit and warmth, depicting life through the eyes of Charles Schulz’s unforgettable characters. The tuneful and hilarious play truly deserves its three exclamation points.

Based on the “PEANUTS” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the musical’s book is by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw, and Michael L. Grace, with music by Larry Grossman and lyrics by Hal Hackady.

The SMC production is directed by Dr. Adrianne Harrop.

Showtimes are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and July 26, and Saturday, July 20 and July 27. Matinees will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 and July 28. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Advance tickets, priced between $22 to $25 ($18 for SMC students and staff) plus a modest service charge, can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-4165 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets bought on performance weekends at the Events Box Office in the Theatre Arts building will be $3 higher