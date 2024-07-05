July 6, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMC

SMC to Stage “Snoopy!!! The Musical” in July

This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters

The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department will perform “Snoopy!!! The Musical” from July 19-28 at the Theatre Arts Main Stage on the main SMC campus, located at 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

“Snoopy!!! The Musical,” the charming sequel to “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” sparkles with wit and warmth, depicting life through the eyes of Charles Schulz’s unforgettable characters. The tuneful and hilarious play truly deserves its three exclamation points.

Based on the “PEANUTS” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the musical’s book is by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw, and Michael L. Grace, with music by Larry Grossman and lyrics by Hal Hackady.

The SMC production is directed by Dr. Adrianne Harrop.

Showtimes are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and July 26, and Saturday, July 20 and July 27. Matinees will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 and July 28. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Advance tickets, priced between $22 to $25 ($18 for SMC students and staff) plus a modest service charge, can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-4165 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets bought on performance weekends at the Events Box Office in the Theatre Arts building will be $3 higher

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video Recap) 17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade Takes on Main Street

July 5, 2024

Read more
July 5, 2024

Main Street Became Patriotic on the Fourth @yovenicenews Main Street turned patriotic on the Fourth #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #july4th #santamonica #california...

Photo: Martin Turbull
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Born on the Fourth of July!

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

Venice celebrates its 119th Birthday, America now 248 Years Young By Nick Antonicello  Venice like America will celebrate a birthday...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @yovenicenews Summer is back...

Photo: Facebook: @Josey Peters
Hard, News

Venice Resident, Known for Trash Cleanup Volunteer Work, Gets Brutally Attacked

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

The L.A. Times Ran a Feature Story on Peters, Describing His Hobby of Cleaning up the Ballona Creek By Zach...
News, upbeat

Venice Flying Carousel Finds a New Home

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

The Carousel’s Relocation Will Take Place One Day After It Is Set to Play a Large Part in Festive Events...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...
Hard, News

Where to Watch Marina del Rey Fireworks

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...
News, upbeat

17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade to Return to Classic Route

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Much of Main Street and Some Adjacent Streets Will Be Closed The annual Fourth of July parade will return to...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: 2024 Homeless Count Offers Hapless Results

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Where is the Real Data for Venice?  By Nick Antonicello  After billions of dollars spent and squandered on this hapless...
Hard, News

Five Arrested After Brawl Near Santa Monica Pier

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Victims Were Transported to Local Hospitals for Treatment A large brawl involving at least 20 people near the Santa Monica...

Photo: LAHSA
News

LAHSA Reports Decline in Los Angeles Homelessness in 2024

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Decreases in Unsheltered Populations, Shelter Numbers Go Up The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the results of the...

Photo: Great Western Recreation
News, upbeat

Parks and Rec to Present Details on Upcoming “Venice Windward Playground”

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

The meeting comes less than a year after the Department announced it would remove what it described as “aging” playground...
News

Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica...

Photo: Loop Net
Dining, News

This Former Thomas Edison Powerhouse is Becoming a Bagel Shop

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

With the Acquisition, the Buyer Looks to Grow His East Coast Bagel Operations to the West By Zach Armstrong In 1909,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

TODAY: ‘Venice to Venice Poetry Reading’ at Abbot Kinney Memorial Library

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

The Reading Event Will Celebrate the Anthology “From Venice to Venice: Poets of California and Italy” The Abbot Kinney Memorial...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR