Where to Watch Marina del Rey Fireworks

Marina del Rey will be one of many premier destinations in Los Angeles to celebrate the Fourth of July with a spectacular fireworks display.

Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views of the fireworks. For an up-close experience, chartering a yacht is a popular option. Family-friendly festivities will be held at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village, where synchronized music will be played over loudspeakers to enhance the viewing experience.



For more information, go to https://visitmdr.com/events/july-4-fireworks-marina-del-rey.