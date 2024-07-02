17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade to Return to Classic Route

Much of Main Street and Some Adjacent Streets Will Be Closed

The annual Fourth of July parade will return to its classic route this year, kicking off at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.

The parade will begin at Pico Boulevard and Main Street, traveling south on Main Street before turning right onto Marine Street and ending at Barnard Way. Spectators can watch from anywhere along Main Street as classic cars and community organizations make their way to Lot 5 South by the beach.

The official grandstand will be located in front of the Ocean Park Library at the corner of Ocean Park Boulevard and Main Street.

Much of Main Street and some adjacent streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to noon. Public parking is available at several lots off Neilson Way and beach lots to the west. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or take the metro to the parade.

This year marks the 17th annual Santa Monica Fourth of July parade, promising a vibrant display of arts and culture. The event celebrates the creativity and spirit of the community, showcasing unity and the traditions that make Santa Monica shine.



For more information, visit https://www.santamonicaparade.com/.