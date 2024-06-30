Parks and Rec to Present Details on Upcoming “Venice Windward Playground”

The meeting comes less than a year after the Department announced it would remove what it described as “aging” playground equipment at Venice Beach

By Zach Armstrong

The Department of Recreation and Parks is inviting the public to join a Virtual Community Meeting this week for a presentation on the Venice Windward Playground.

The virtual meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 2 at 4 p.m. Community members are encouraged to provide feedback, while learning more about the project and its estimated timeline.

The meeting comes less than a year after the Department of Rec and Parks announced it would remove what it described as “aging” playground equipment at Venice Beach to “mitigate potential hazards and ensure the well-being of children.”

The decision was in reference to a playground located along the Boardwalk at 1 Windward Ave near a Police Substation, labeled as the “Windward Plaza Children’s Playground”. It was situated among popular boardwalk destinations such as Muscle Beach, Venice Beach Skatepark and the famous Venice sign.



This week’s meeting can be joined at this link:

https://preview.app.goo.gl/meet.app.goo.gl?link=https://meet.google.com/bix-pnvu-fka&apn=com.google.android.apps.tachyon&isi=1096918571&ibi=com.google.Tachyon.