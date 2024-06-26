Woman Threatens Harley Davidson Staff With Knife

The Incident Occurred Over the Weekend

By Zach Armstrong

A woman entered Marina del Rey’s Harley Davidson store location twice over the weekend, reportedly threatening staff at the business with a knife, LAPD confirmed.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, officers responded at 4141 Lincoln Blvd. to a call about a female suspect threatening staff at the business with a knife. Officers got the suspect in custody and issued her a citation over behavior related to alcohol consumption, according to LAPD.

About one hour later, the same suspect arrived at the store once more and again was threatening staff, LAPD said. When officers arrived, the woman had left the scene and the incident was determined to be a verbal dispute.

No weapons were located once officers arrived at the store, according to LAPD. No further details were disclosed.