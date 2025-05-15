THIS SUNDAY: Venice Beach Holds Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K

The event, which includes multiple race categories for all ages and abilities, is expected to draw hundreds of participants to the beachfront

Runners will take over the boardwalk this Sunday, May 18, for the first-ever Venice Beach Half Marathon and 5K, a new coastal race that kicks off and finishes along the iconic Venice Beach promenade.

The event, which includes multiple race categories for all ages and abilities, is expected to draw hundreds of participants to the beachfront for a morning of athletic challenge and community celebration. All finishers will receive a commemorative inaugural medal and race T-shirt.

The schedule includes a half marathon, a 5K run/walk, a Family Dash and Junior Dash (both 1.1 miles), and a youth “Grunion Run.” Live local musicians will perform along the course, and the post-race festival at Windward Plaza will feature a fitness expo, giveaways, and oceanfront views.

The half marathon will begin in waves at 7:10 a.m. and 7:20 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:00 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. The Junior and Family dashes start at 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. respectively, with the Grunion Run scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Race day logistics

Participants can pick up packets starting at 6:00 a.m. near the start line. The course will close at 11:00 a.m., though slower runners may finish along the sidewalk. The finish line and expo will remain open until 11:30 a.m.

Parking is available at both the start and finish lines. Start line parking is located at 2701 Barnard Way in Santa Monica, with lots opening at 5:00 a.m. (cash only). Finish line parking can be reserved online through Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors.

Restrooms will be available along the route at key mile markers and near the start and finish lines.

Awards and community

Overall top three male and female finishers in the half marathon, 5K, and One Mile Dash will be honored at the awards tent. Age group awards will also be distributed in the half marathon and 5K categories.

Among the race ambassadors are athletes with inspiring stories of resilience and personal transformation, including Cindy Fabiola, a lung surgery survivor who’s now run multiple marathons, and Jose “Giovanni” Quiroz, who overcame childhood asthma through running.

A full course map, including race routes, landmarks, and closures, is available online and via a downloadable Google Map.

For more information, go to https://runvenicebeach.com/.