June 26, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Ten Permanently Parked Vehicles Reported at Penmar Park

New entourage of RV’s and vans populate by baseball diamond 

By Nick Antonicello 

According to neighborhood sources, a string of new vans and RV’s have lined up along Rose Avenue bringing back memories of the collection of vehicles that parked adjacent to the golf course some four years ago.

These photos were taken Thursday, June 20th

Open and outdoor camping is apparently taking place as well as personal items now occupying pedestrian access. 

Dogs off leashes and uncollared are also apparent, as one area resident described the situation as “disastrous.”  

According to sources city officials have been contacted as the current homeless population is estimated between 25-30 people. 

In what is regarded as a neighborhood with school-age children, locals are exhausted by the lack of action. 

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor this encampment crisis and hopefully city officials will respond with swift action. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident who covers the current encampment and RV crisis in the neighborhood. Have an encampment on your street or block? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Sony Pictures Classics
Entertainment, News

Complimentary Screenings of a New Film Starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

Free Preview Screenings of Daddio in Los Angeles: RSVPs Available Now Sony Pictures Classics is offering free preview screenings of...
News, upbeat

Mr. & Mrs. Muscle Beach Coming to the Boardwalk on July 4th

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

The Event Invites Amateur Athletes to Compete in Various Categories The iconic Venice Beach Recreation Center will host the annual...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multiple Assaults Occur at Santa Monica Lifeguard Stations, Homeless Suspect in Custody

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

An Adolescent Was Transported to a Hospital for Serious, but Non Life-Threatening, Injuries By Zach Armstrong A homeless suspect is in...

Photo: Metro Venice Art Collective LLC, Councilwoman Traci Park Newsletter
News, Real Estate

341-Unit Development Proposal Selected for Venice Metro Yard

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

The Project Offers 5,400 Square Feet for Venice Arts to Host a Café, Classes, and Exhibits, and 30,000 Square Feet...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: New Italian Ice Vendor Sets up Shop in Washington Square

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

Venice Beach Ice Is the Source for an Italian Snack on a Hot Summer Day By Nick Antonicello Being an...

Photo: Cinespia
News

Fantastic Fireworks Celebrations in Los Angeles for July 4th

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

Find the Best 4th of July Displays and Parades on This List The Culver City Downtown Business Association has stepped...
Hard, News

Santa Monica CEO Convicted in Landmark Insider Trading Case

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

The Case Is Part of a Data-Driven Initiative by the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section A federal jury in Los Angeles...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Suspicious Fire Behind Venice AT&T Building Investigated by Authorities

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

Witnesses reported seeing a person start the fire, prompting an active investigation Authorities are investigating a fire in Venice that...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Beach Bench Dedicated to Jeffrey Solomon

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

50-year Venetian is remembered by wife, family, friends, neighbors and elected officials. By Nick Antonicello  A tearful and ringing remembrance...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Sci Fi Museum’s Lease Gets Terminated at Former Sears Building

June 21, 2024

Read more
June 21, 2024

The News Comes as a Slew of Controversies Surround the Museum and Its Founder By Zach Armstrong Amid tumultuous setbacks and...
News, Video

(Video) Sport Fishing and Whale Watching on the Pacific Offered by MDR Sportfishing

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @yovenicenews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...

Photo: Venice Fest
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “Venice Summer Fest 2024” Will Celebrate Local Artists, Brands, and Designers

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Over 400 Artists Will Exhibit and Sell Their Original Creations  The Venice Summer Fest 2024 will take place on Saturday,...

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards
Hard, News

Pride-Colored Towers Vandalized During Pride Month for Two Straight Years in Palisades

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Stated That the Graffiti Will Be Removed By Zach Armstrong For two consecutive years, pride-colored lifeguard...
News, Real Estate

Judge Blocks Barrington Plaza Evictions, Citing Legal Violations

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. Sought to Evict Nearly 600 Tenants Last Year, Citing Safety Upgrades The eviction of hundreds of...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

 Woman Assaulted with Skateboard on Venice Boardwalk

June 19, 2024

Read more
June 19, 2024

The Victim Was Identified as a 40-Year-Old-Female By Zach Armstrong LAPD arrested a man who assaulted a woman with a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR