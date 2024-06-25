Venice Shorts: Ten Permanently Parked Vehicles Reported at Penmar Park

New entourage of RV’s and vans populate by baseball diamond

By Nick Antonicello

According to neighborhood sources, a string of new vans and RV’s have lined up along Rose Avenue bringing back memories of the collection of vehicles that parked adjacent to the golf course some four years ago.

These photos were taken Thursday, June 20th.

Open and outdoor camping is apparently taking place as well as personal items now occupying pedestrian access.

Dogs off leashes and uncollared are also apparent, as one area resident described the situation as “disastrous.”

According to sources city officials have been contacted as the current homeless population is estimated between 25-30 people.

In what is regarded as a neighborhood with school-age children, locals are exhausted by the lack of action.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor this encampment crisis and hopefully city officials will respond with swift action.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident who covers the current encampment and RV crisis in the neighborhood. Have an encampment on your street or block? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com