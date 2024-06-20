Pride-Colored Towers Vandalized During Pride Month for Two Straight Years in Palisades

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Stated That the Graffiti Will Be Removed

By Zach Armstrong

For two consecutive years, pride-colored lifeguard stations in the Pacific Palisades have been smeared with hateful slurs and symbols amid Pride Month.

Earlier this week, Lifeguard Tower #18 at Will Rogers State Beach, one which was painted in rainbow colors, was vandalized with homophobic, racist, and antisemitic slurs and symbols, ABC7 reported.

Camp supervisor Oliver Stilos discovered the damage on Tuesday morning while teaching young children how to surf. “It’s really sad that people out there believe things like that and try to enforce this hate speech on people,” Stilos told the local news outlet.

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath stated that the graffiti will be removed and that the tower will be repainted.

“Hate has no place in Los Angeles County. We will not back down from celebrating and protecting our LGBTQ+, Jewish, and Black communities—among our many diverse communities—across Los Angeles County,” Horvath said in a statement reported by ABC7. “This act of hatred reminds us why our continued commitment to solidarity is necessary.”

Last year, around mid-June, just days after being unveiled at Ginger Rogers Beach in the Palisades, two lifeguard towers painted with pride colors also became vandalized.

According to reports, the windows were smashed although there were no reports of injuries. Days before the vandalism, the event of the unveiling was a lively event to help celebrate the LGBT+ community and pride month.