@yovenicenews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area. #venice #westlosangeles #crime #losangeles ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
(Video) The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area
Venice Shorts: Rules Committee Offers Third Attempt at Revising VNC Board Composition
April 14, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Standing Committee offers more district representation in a new version that could not muster a two-third’s majority not once, but...
Man Arrested in Marina del Rey After Shots Fired from Rooftop
April 14, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Witnesses Captured Footage of Multiple Rapid Shots Being Fired Onto the Street and Sidewalk According to multiple reports including from...
Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads
New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code
Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In
As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end, YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Village Green
Attendees Can Indulge in a Variety of Culinary Delights, Including Savory or Sweet Crêpes From la Crepe du Jardin, Shane’s...
Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy
For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a...
Westside Artists to be Showcased at Winston House
Tickets Are Available for $15 Presale and $18 at the Door Experience a showcase of talented Westside artists at Winston...
Venice Shorts: Media Trucks Scour Canals After Saturday’s Violent Assaults
April 11, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Just How Safe Is Venice? By Nick Antonicello Car vandalism, tool theft, break-ins, property theft, pick-pocketing at the beach, rampant...
Lyft Driver Charged with Sexual Assault Following Investigation
April 11, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Incident Occured in September By Zach Armstrong A Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman last year has...
Upcoming Fundraiser to Support the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument
April 10, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Statue Honors the More Than 1,000 Japanese Americans in the L.A. Area Who Were Deported to the Manzanar Internment...
Parisian Artist to Debut Solo Exhibition at Venice Art Gallery
The Show Is Free, Open to the Public, and All Art Will Be Available for Purchase Paris-based artist Simon Frankart,...
Homeless Man Threatens Lifeguard With Rod, Shuts Down PCH Traffic While Perched on Cliff
April 10, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Incident Halted Traffic for Over an Hour By Zach Armstrong A homeless man was arrested by authorities on Monday after...
(Video) Fire Ravages Venice Home After Attempted Burglary on Same Block
LAPD Says There Was No Evidence of Arson @yovenicenews This Venice home was ravaged by a blaze. #venicebeach #venice #losangeles...
Now Enrolling: St. Matthew’s Summer Enrichment Program
Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused...
