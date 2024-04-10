(Video) Fire Ravages Venice Home After Attempted Burglary on Same Block

LAPD Says There Was No Evidence of Arson
@yovenicenews This Venice home was ravaged by a blaze. #venicebeach #venice #losangeles #california #fyp #fire #firefighter #crime
April 10, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused...
April 9, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Venice Community Will See an Increase in Patrols Along With Black and White Police Vehicles By Zach Armstrong An...
Roll out the .. robots. An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...
Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...
Bob Rosenbloom, the cherished proprietor of Bob’s Market on Ocean Park Blvd. in Santa Monica, passed away at his residence...
April 9, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Southbound Traffic at Entrada Dr. Was Closed, While Northbound Traffic Was Shut off From the I10 Freeway By Zach Armstrong...
A catalog of arts classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to explore...
For children interested in musical and theater arts, Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer: four two-week...
Harvard-Westlake School is inviting students to a summer filled with academic enrichment, artistic enrichment and athletic development during its summer...
This Tradition Is Organized Annually by the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club Fire Station 63 invites families to its Annual...
April 8, 2024 Zach Armstrong
No Injuries Were Reported By Zach Armstrong A woman was arrested on Monday after threatening passersby on Venice Beach’s Ocean...
April 8, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Incident Comes Months After Another Potential Act of Anti-semitism Occurred Less Than 2.5 Miles Away By Zach Armstrong Local...
It Is One of the Earliest Homes Constructed on the Bluffs and Located Just Five Houses Away From Ocean Cliff...
April 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Attendees Will Receive Information on Vessel Property Statements, Ownership Verification, Assessment Procedures and Registration Protocols Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff...
April 5, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Her Work Touches Subjects of Personal Narrative, Individual/Cultural Identity, Philosophy, and Spirituality By Zach Armstrong As part of an effort...
