Venice Shorts: Encampments Block Tourists and Locals

Residents on this walk street seek assistance from city officials

By Nick Antonicello

Park Avenue, one of the popular walk streets by the beach and a path and passage to the ocean, found itself with illegal encampments as the start of the summer season draws upon us.

While encampments are not uncommon, the picture here demonstrates campers on the actual walkway blocking tourists and residents alike.

As of the evening of April 2, the encampments were cleared.

While no dangerous incidents have been reported by those area homeowners, there is a fear that more permanent setups occur the longer they are allowed to stay on this particular area by the beach.

The picture here was taken on April 1.

Families with young children who reside in this space are also concerned about a more permanent presence as we move towards Memorial Day and the start of the summer vacation season.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the current encampment and RV crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com