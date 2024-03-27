 (Video) Philz Coffee Set to Close Westside Location Next Month

The Franchise Recently Made Headlines for Changing Headquarters
@yovenicenews Philz is closing its Santa Monica shop #coffeeaddict #coffee #coffeeshop #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
March 27, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Two Tents Saddled Directly on Lincoln at the Entrance of Just Tires! By Nick Antonicello Just Tires, located at 801...
March 27, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Meanwhile, Unite Here Local 11 Recently Announced a Contract Was Ratified at 34 Hotels @yovenicenews Workers are striking at Proper...
March 26, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Initiative, Which Started in 2010, Aims to Connect Communities and Promote Sustainable Transportation Options On Sunday, April 21 from...
March 26, 2024 Nick Antonicello
We Asked Mark Ryavec to Weigh-in on His Initial Assessment and Reaction to What Is Being Proposed By Nick Antonicello...
March 26, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Project Will Enlarge the Habitat for Significant Native Species, Including the Federally Threatened Western Snowy Plover Phase 2 of...
March 25, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Pedestrian Hit While Crossing With a Shopping Cart Friday Morning By Nick Antonicello A homeless individual pushing a shopping cart...
March 25, 2024 Nick Antonicello
More Cushion. More Softness. Less Gravity. By Nick Antonicello Hey, L.A.! Run by the Brooks Venice “Pop-up” to find the...
March 25, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Issue Presents a Mix of New, Returning, and Debut Writers, Reflecting Diversity and Enduring Relationships Santa Monica College announced...
March 25, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Entry for Adults Is $10, With Proceeds Benefiting a Deserving Veterans Nonprofit American Legion Palisades Post 283 invites all to...
March 24, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Organization Says Its Tried to Contact the Westside Bar for Months By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment events...
March 22, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
It Offers 180-Degree Mountain Views From Every Room Larry David, the renowned comedian and co-creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your...
March 22, 2024 Nick Antonicello
A Setback for the Good Work That Was Done by City Officials By Nick Antonicello One of the major clean-ups...
March 22, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Odd One Out Serves a Wide Variety of Boba Milk Tea Concoctions Including Its Harmony Black Milk Tea By Zach...
March 21, 2024 Nick Antonicello
At least five consecutive vehicles continue to remain parked for weeks, in front of Barry Carpet and Vista Paint. by...
March 21, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Mavven Mercantile Sells Fair Trade Items During the Day While Offering Mindfulness Workshops at Night By Zach Armstrong After deciding...
