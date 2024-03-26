City Commences Phase 2 of Beach Restoration Project

The Project Will Enlarge the Habitat for Significant Native Species, Including the Federally Threatened Western Snowy Plover

Phase 2 of the Santa Monica Beach Restoration Project commenced recently, aiming to further enhance natural dune habitat on Santa Monica beach, situated just south of the Annenberg Community Beach House, a post from the City read.

Building upon the success of the initial pilot program that restored three acres of beach dunes, the second phase seeks to expand to an additional five acres of native coastal strand habitat.

The kickoff this week entailed the installation of post, rope, and sand fencing to restrict beach city-operated grooming at the site, planting seeds of California native vegetation to foster dune growth, and the addition of interpretive signage to inform the public about the project and the environmental advantages of native coastal habitats.

The project will enlarge the habitat for significant native species, including the federally threatened Western Snowy Plover. The first nest in the Los Angeles region in almost 70 years was discovered within the site for the first phase of the project in April 2017.

Advocates for the project include the LA Audubon Society, Heal the Bay, Climate Action Santa Monica, LA County Beaches and Harbors, among others, along with numerous Santa Monica residents, according to the City. The project receives funding from the Bay Foundation through the Refugio Oil Spill Trust.