March 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Illegal Camping Returns to Third & Rose

A Setback for the Good Work That Was Done by City Officials

By Nick Antonicello 

One of the major clean-ups here in Venice at Third is being threatened by the reappearance of illegal camping at Third and Rose. 

The photo here was taken on Wednesday, March 20th. 

As you can see from the image you have three consecutive vehicles illegally parked with the front auto draped in a tent with trash on the street and sidewalk. 

The reappearance of these vehicles is a major setback for the good work that was done by city officials to keep this area clear and cleaned. 

Sources tell Yo! Venice that pedestrians are being hassled and threatened and fear of yet another overruned encampment could be in the process of reappearing. 

Area residents are urged to contact the Office of Councilwoman Traci Park to ensure there is no continuance of new vehicles that are illegally parking at this corner.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the street and RV encampment crisis in our neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your street or block? Contact Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News

Larry David Puts His $8.9M Palisades Estate On The Market

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

It Offers 180-Degree Mountain Views From Every Room Larry David, the renowned comedian and co-creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Taiwanese Boba Shop Coming to Third Street Promenade

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

Odd One Out Serves a Wide Variety of Boba Milk Tea Concoctions Including Its Harmony Black Milk Tea By Zach...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RVs and Buses Remain Permanently Parked, Occupying a Stretch Of  Space Along Lincoln

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

At least five consecutive vehicles continue to remain parked for weeks, in front of Barry Carpet and Vista Paint. by...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Locals Can Socialize, Express Their Creativity or Meditate at This New Palisades Shop

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Mavven Mercantile Sells Fair Trade Items During the Day While Offering Mindfulness Workshops at Night By Zach Armstrong After deciding...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Homeless Suspect Attacked 7-Year-Old Boy on Ocean Front Walk Days After Assaulting Girl in Santa Monica

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

According to an SMPD Spokesperson, the Suspect Was Arraigned on Two Charges of Felony Child Abuse Days after a homeless...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: VNC Rejects Proposed Revisions in Board Composition, Election Reforms

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Rules & Selections Committee falls short of required two-third’s majority in as many meetings By Nick Antonicello  The Venice Neighborhood...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Home by Renowned Architect Raymond Kappe Hits Market at $12M

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Constructed in 1990 for Musician Ann Keeler, the Post-and-Beam Residence Has Been Meticulously Maintained, Restored, and Enhanced Renowned California architect...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Animal Welfare Groups Plan Protest Against Turtle Racing

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

We Will Update This Story By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment events and games, bi-weekly turtle racing has been...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Space X Falcon 9 Rocket Launches 22 Starlink Satellites From Vandenberg SFB

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

See the Venice View By  Nick Antonicello  Here is a Venice view as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket with...

Photo: A.L.C.
News

Tonight at Pali Village: Elevated Cocktail Hour at A.L.C.

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

During the event, 15% of all proceeds earned will benefit I Stand With My Pack  Tonight, March 19, from 5:30...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Staples Surrounded by RVs & Tents at Lincoln Blvd

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Several campers clog pedestrian walkway as occupation worsens By Nick Antonicello  The Staples Chain retailer offering brand-name electronics & print...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Drives Car In Ocean After High Speed Police Chase

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach A woman...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Case Study House Hits Market at $8.9M

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture A Los Angeles residence, known as Case...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
News

Santa Monica Authorities Seek Public’s Help After Sexual Assault Incident

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

SMPD Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward Authorities in Santa Monica are seeking information from the public after a...

Photo: Instagram: @kitsonlosangeles
Hard, News

Woman Returns $1K Worth of Stolen Items After Store Finds Her Social Media Account

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

For the Owner, the Incident Is Perhaps Indicative of an Environment at the Palisades Village Where Smaller Businesses Are More...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR