Venice Shorts: Illegal Camping Returns to Third & Rose

A Setback for the Good Work That Was Done by City Officials

By Nick Antonicello

One of the major clean-ups here in Venice at Third is being threatened by the reappearance of illegal camping at Third and Rose.

The photo here was taken on Wednesday, March 20th.

As you can see from the image you have three consecutive vehicles illegally parked with the front auto draped in a tent with trash on the street and sidewalk.

The reappearance of these vehicles is a major setback for the good work that was done by city officials to keep this area clear and cleaned.

Sources tell Yo! Venice that pedestrians are being hassled and threatened and fear of yet another overruned encampment could be in the process of reappearing.

Area residents are urged to contact the Office of Councilwoman Traci Park to ensure there is no continuance of new vehicles that are illegally parking at this corner.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the street and RV encampment crisis in our neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your street or block? Contact Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com