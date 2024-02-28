February 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: What Will Become of the Old 99 Cents Store Location?

Closed Since January, It Remains Unclear Who Will Occupy This Space at 201 Lincoln Boulevard

By Nick Antonicello

The future of the old 99 Cents space on Lincoln Boulevard next to WHOLE Foods remains a mystery as it is unclear who will occupy this prime retail location.

Rumors that WHOLE Foods will further expand as they did when the old laundromat closed several years ago seems remote as sources have told Yo! Venice that a hardware store could be in the works, but could not be confirmed.

This is the second closing of this national retailer on LA’s Westside as the old Culver City location closed after fire destroyed the store and the building was demolished. With the Venice closing, zero 99 Cents stores are located west of the 405 Freeway and the two remaining Westside locations are 6921 La Tijera in Ladera Heights and 11040 West Pico in West LA.

Many believe the Lincoln Boulevard location was a magnet for the homeless as encampments still populate the site at the corner of Rose and Lincoln, as well as other locales around WHOLE Foods. While a major strip of Rose was cleaned and cleared, the tents between the parking entrance on Rose and  the sidewalk that leads to Lincoln are obvious and numerous, coupled with several campers.

RV’s continue to plague that neighborhood and  it will be interesting if this prime retail location along Lincoln will find a new tenant anytime soon.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident who covers the RV and encampment crisis here in Venice. Have a homeless issue on your block or neighborhood? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

