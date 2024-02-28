This is Warehouse Restaurant’s Happy Hour Menu

Its Outdoor Happy Hour Takes Place on the “Pond”

By Zach Armstrong

Since 1969, the Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del Rey has given patrons a unique dining experience inside its “barrel & crate” dining room while views of the Marina can be seen from its waterfront patio. Its outdoor happy hour takes place on the “pond,”; home to large koi fish and turtles, according to Venice Paparazzi.

Here is their Happy Hour menu, served Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the lounge. The restaurant is located at 4499 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA.

Spirits

​Mai Tai $6.50

Margarita $6.50

Tropical Cosmo $7

Well drinks $4.50

​House Wine

Chardonnay $4.50 Gls

Cabernet Sauvignon $4.50 Gls

Merlot $4.50 Gls

Rose $4.50 Gls

Prosecco $4.50 Gls

​Draft Beer $4.50

​Chronic – Amber

Modelo – Lager

Allagash – White Ale

Blue Moon – Heffeweizen

Scrimshaw – Pilsner

Stone IPA – IPA

Draft Beer of the Month

​Appetizers

​Fried Calamari $8

Served with sambol aioli.

​Fish Tacos $9

2 fried-fish tacos with cabbage, pico de gallo

and a chipotle-sriracha-aioli sauce

​Beef Street Tacos $6

With onion, cilantro and salsa

Salmon Burger Sliders $8

With honey mustard-cabbage and caramelized onions,

on Hawaiian sweet bread

​Chicken Quesadilla $7

With grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, onion, green chilies, garlic butter and cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole

​Nachos $6

With a 4-cheese blend, sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

​BBQ or Buffalo Wings $7

​Garlic Parmesan Fries $6

​Fried Mozzarella $6