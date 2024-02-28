This is Warehouse Restaurant’s Happy Hour Menu

Its Outdoor Happy Hour Takes Place on the “Pond”
By Zach Armstrong
Since 1969, the Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del Rey has given patrons a unique dining experience inside its “barrel & crate” dining room while views of the Marina can be seen from its waterfront patio. Its outdoor happy hour takes place on the “pond,”; home to large koi fish and turtles, according to Venice Paparazzi.
Here is their Happy Hour menu, served Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the lounge. The restaurant is located at 4499 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA.
Spirits
Mai Tai $6.50
Margarita $6.50
Tropical Cosmo $7
Well drinks $4.50
House Wine
Chardonnay $4.50 Gls
Cabernet Sauvignon $4.50 Gls
Merlot $4.50 Gls
Rose $4.50 Gls
Prosecco $4.50 Gls
Draft Beer $4.50
Chronic – Amber
Modelo – Lager
Allagash – White Ale
Blue Moon – Heffeweizen
Scrimshaw – Pilsner
Stone IPA – IPA
Draft Beer of the Month
Appetizers
Fried Calamari $8
Served with sambol aioli.
Fish Tacos $9
2 fried-fish tacos with cabbage, pico de gallo
and a chipotle-sriracha-aioli sauce
Beef Street Tacos $6
With onion, cilantro and salsa
Salmon Burger Sliders $8
With honey mustard-cabbage and caramelized onions,
on Hawaiian sweet bread
Chicken Quesadilla $7
With grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, onion, green chilies, garlic butter and cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole
Nachos $6
With a 4-cheese blend, sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
BBQ or Buffalo Wings $7
Garlic Parmesan Fries $6
Fried Mozzarella $6