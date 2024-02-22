February 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Coffee Bean

Popular Coffee & Tea Franchise Opens Another Santa Monica Spot

The News Comes Four Months After the Announcement of Its Third Santa Monica Outpost

By Zach Armstrong

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, the popular Southern California-based franchise, has established what seems as its fourth Santa Monica outpost at the Medical Center of Santa Monica. The private building houses various medical businesses. This gives doctors, nurses and visitors easy access to morning and afternoon beverages.

The opening comes about four months after What Now L.A. reported that the chain would establish a store at 2021 Santa Monica Blvd., situated on the corner of 20th Street. Other Santa Monica locations for the international franchise are situated within the Promenade at 1312 Third Street Promenade and around the Pier at 380 Santa Monica Pier Ste 7. 

The official address is 2021 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 103.

The café is known for sourcing Arabica coffee and custom roasting small batches at its roasting facility in Camarillo, CA. The menu includes coffee options, whole leaf teas, muffins, cakes, specialty croissants, and oven-toasted breakfast items like the Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich, Bacon & Egg Burrito and the Chorizo Breakfast Burrito.

