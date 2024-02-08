February 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Lodestar Whiskey

Female-Owned Whiskey Brand by Santa Monica Locals Finds Its Way in L.A. Restaurants

Cassia, Lunetta, Gold-Diggers and Esters Wine Shop Are Among Those Carrying the Brand

By Zach Armstrong

Whiskey is traditionally viewed as a male-oriented drink and, consequently, usually presented with a male aesthetic. This made an idea start brewing for Santa Monica locals Anna Axster and Wendelin Von Schroder (also cousins) to break the mold.

Lodestar Whiskey, launched by the female duo in 2023, blends straight high-rye bourbon and American single malt whiskey to include notes of caramel, citrus and warm baking spice. While the liquor can be purchased online for $45, Angelinos can find Lodestar in restaurants, bars and shops including SurfRider Hotel MaliBU, Cassia, Lunetta, Gold-Diggers, Esters Wine Shop, Local Kitchen & Wine Bar and Roadrunner Spirits.

Anna and Wendelin’s journey to become whiskey entrepreneurs originated during their career in the entertainment, music and film industry. As they traveled the world drink of choice, particularly in the music space, their pallets for whiskey evolved, having indulged in various high quality brands from around the world. However, the predominantly male-appeal given off from them was unquestionable. Once Covid-19 brought the entertainment business to a halt, the pair seized the opportunity to pivot to their passions and began creating their own blend of the classic drink.

“We wanted to create something that fits our lifestyle,” said Axster. “Something to consume in versatile ways. Something with different syrup strategies. Something that can be consumed neat or on the rocks. Something that works as a shot and is not too heavy or syrupy. Something that works as a cocktail. Something that steers away from the idea that whiskey has to be high proof.”

Several obstacles and cumbersome experiences were endured by the founders while launching the brand. For example, the licensing process can be more tedious than one might expect. And because whiskey includes an aging process, it’s difficult for entrepreneurs to secure funding to navigate the supply chain. Luckily for Anna and Wendelin, these troubles were untangled with the help of Distill Ventures; an accelerator backed by multinational alcoholic beverage company Diageo whose brands include Guinness, Smirnoff, Baileys liqueur and Captain Morgan rum.

Another barrier to growing a liquor brand is how crowded the space can feel. For Anna and Wendelin, the key is focusing on their own story while staying true to a mission of building and connecting a solid community.

“We set out to create something that would represent the people around us … staying true to that has always been a guide in anything we do.” said Von Schroder. “We’re out there ourselves, meeting bar directors and bartenders and beverage directors in the community and making those connections to figure out how we can support each other.”

For more information or purchases, go to https://www.lodestarwhiskey.com/.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, Video

(Video) Beloved Sports Bar to Reopen Soon on Wilshire Blvd

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

An abundance of screens will be featured @yovenicenews A classic SM watering hole is set to reopen.#santamonica #california #losangeles #restaurant...

Photo One: Instagram: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Cafe and Coucou to Expand: New Locations Coming to Venice and West Hollywood

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Breakaway Cafe to Open a Window Space, Coucou Sets Its Sights on West Hollywood 2024 is bringing exciting news for...

Photo: Website of Rep. McKinnor
Dining, News

VCC Luncheon to Host State Rep. McKinnor

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Voice questions and thoughts on Venice community representation Venice Chamber of Commerce Luncheon featuring Assemblymember Tina McKinnor will be held...

Photo: Instagram: fattymartla
Dining, News

Fatty Mart to Host Super Bowl Watch Party with Special Menu

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Attendees Can Enjoy Dan Dan Chili Dogs and More By Zach Armstrong Fatty Mart, a new Mar Vista-based physical market,...

Photo: Instagram: @veniceheritage
News, upbeat

Venice Heritage Museum Set to Open Inaugural Exhibition

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

The Opening Will Feature Live Entertainment and Food By Zach Armstrong The Venice Heritage Museum, a project meant to showcase...

Photo: Susan Weiand/Stinkfoot Orchestra
News, upbeat

Venice West to Host Frank Zappa Tribute

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

The Stinkfoot Orchestra comprises a 14-piece ensemble. Music enthusiasts can anticipate a remarkable evening on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6:30...

Photo: Santa Monica College
Hard, News

Free Black History Month Events to be Hosted by Santa Monica College

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

The Series Features Informative Talks, Discussions and Author Readings Santa Monica College continues its annual Black History Series, commencing in...

Photo: Michael Berg
Hard, News

Yo! Venice Interviews L.A. County Judge Candidate Michael Berg

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

Small business owner, private practice attorney and public advocate for mental health justice brings a new perspective to service on...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multiple Mar Vista Robberies Appear to be Related

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

One resident told NBC4 she was robbed of tens of thousands of dollars worth in personal belongings By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Near $50M Palisades Riviera Home Includes Three-Story Waterfall

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

The property boasts wraparound views stretching from Will Rogers Park to the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles An architectural...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Actress Anna Paquin Cuts Price on Venice Estate to $8M

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Acquiring the property in 2010 for $1,232,000, Paquin collaborated with environmental architect David Hertz Hollywood actress Anna Paquin, renowned for...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Braces for Storm of the Year: Flash Floods, Howling Winds, and Power Outages Possible In Many Areas

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Heavy Rain, Falling Trees, and Flooded Roads – Prepare for Severe Weather Centered on LA County As of the morning...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Santa Monica Pier Calling for Love Story Submissions for the Month of Love

February 2, 2024

Read more
February 2, 2024

The Stories Will be Compiled and Shared on its Website By Zach Armstrong Where did you meet your soulmate? Where...

Photo: Santa Monica College
Hard, News

Santa Monica College to Host Valentine’s Glass Sale

February 2, 2024

Read more
February 2, 2024

Proceeds Will Support the SMC Art Department and Events at Virginia Avenue Park. Santa Monica College is set to enchant...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Encampment Now at Corner of Grayson & Washington

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

 A series of carts, bicycles and other modes of shelter locked to traffic pole. By Nick Antonicello  A new mobile...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR