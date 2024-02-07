VCC Luncheon to Host State Rep. McKinnor

Voice questions and thoughts on Venice community representation

Venice Chamber of Commerce Luncheon featuring Assemblymember Tina McKinnor will be held at The Waterfront Venice.

Join the Venice Chamber of Commerce as it welcomes Assemblymember McKinnor for CA District 61, who will share her ideas, vision, and plans for supporting small businesses in the District. Voice questions and thoughts on Venice community representation. Lunch and beverages will be provided.

Tickets for VCC Chamber members are priced at $30 while those for non-chamber members are $50.

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D – Inglewood), elected to the California State Assembly in June 2022, represents cities and communities in Los Angeles County. She chairs the Assembly Public Employment and Retirement Committee and is a member of the Assembly Business and Professions Committee and the Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials Committee, making her an influential progressive policy leader in California.

Registration can be made at https://business.venicechamber.net/events/details/vcc-luncheon-with-assemblymember-tina-mckinnor-at-the-waterfront-venice-45462.