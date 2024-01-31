Three-Course Valentine’s Day Special Coming to SALT

The menu features Kusshi oysters along with surf and turf

Embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day from Friday, Feb. 9, to Wednesday, Feb. 14, between 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at SALT Restaurant & Bar.

Executive Chef Garee Battad invites patrons to indulge in a special 3-course prix fixe menu crafted for the occasion. The evening kicks off with complimentary sparkling wine. The menu features Kusshi oysters, surf and turf, and a decadent chocolate molten cake.

The prix fixe menu is priced at $90 per person, and an à la carte menu is also available for those seeking a personalized dining experience.

Reservations can be found at OpenTable.