Photo: Instagram: @planetbake.us

Pop-Up to Host Vegan Brands in Farmers Market Style Event

Vegan brand entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to educate 

By Zach Armstrong

X Market, a vegan pop up in Venice, will hold its weekly market on its terrace titled “Plant-Based Wonderland”, where patrons can sample desserts, snacks, beverages and more from both well-known and up-and-coming vegan brands.

Taking place on Feb. 3 at 2524 Pacific Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., this farmers market style event showcases vegan brands primarily from California. Vegan entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to educate and teach people about their menu items. 

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plant-based-wonderland-tickets-652387327057.

