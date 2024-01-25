French Burger Spot Delays Santa Monica Opening

Menu Items Include the “La Burgette” with Beef, Dijon Burger Sauce, and Six Month Mimolette Cheese

By Zach Armstrong

Burgette, a French burger spot from Bar Monette owner Sean McDonald, is gearing up for its grand opening at 111 Santa Monica Blvd.

However, while a November instagram post stated the eatery was set for a January launch, the business is now aiming for a late February soft opening with a hard opening not yet determined, according to a Bar Monette staff member.

The eatery’s location will be adjacent to its sister restaurant Bar Monette. When the announcement of McDonald’s new venture was made, Burgette was described as a place that will serve “Parisian inspired” hamburgers, small plates, cured meats, cheeses, natural wine and beer. A post from Downtown Santa Monica Inc. described the upcoming restaurant as “snug” with a “hole-in-the-wall ambiance with exposed brick.”

Burgette’s Instagram has made multiple posts showcasing menu items, including the “La Burgette” with beef, Dijon burger sauce, and six month Mimolette cheese, and the “Salmon belly Oklahoma smash burger.”