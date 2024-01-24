Jeni’s Serving Special Flavors on Annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Banana-Based Flavor Makes a Return

Jeni’s, with a Venice location at 64 Windward Ave., invites ice cream enthusiasts to partake in the joyous festivities of the annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. This celebration is set to take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The occasion will feature breakfast-themed menu pairings, souvenir mugs, and more. Pajamas are optional but highly encouraged, adding an extra layer of fun to the celebration.

Featured Flavor: Banana French Toast

Highlighting this year’s festivities is the return of the featured breakfast flavor, Banana French Toast. This creation, available in scoop shops on Feb. 3, and online starting 1/29, boasts silky banana custard infused with pure maple syrup and cinnamon-sugar French toast gravel.

Special Treat: French Toast Waffle Cone

In keeping with the breakfast theme, Jeni’s is taking the Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration to new heights with a special treat. From 9 a.m. to noon only, the signature Buttercrisp Waffle Cone transforms into a French Toast Waffle Cone. By adding a dash of cinnamon to the buttery and vanilla-scented cone, it delivers the irresistible taste of a great slice of French toast.