$75M Estate Along Pacific Coast Highway Comes With Tennis Court and Guest Apartments

This exclusive beach and bluff compound graces one of Paradise Cove’s most coveted stretches, spanning approximately 2.5 acres, this $75 million architectural estate boasts ocean views, a private sandy beach, and resort-style amenities.

Accessible through a gated, winding driveway, the 12-bedroom, 14-bath home spans approximately 12,000 square feet. The grand owner’s suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, an intimate seating area, and a boutique-style closet. Expansive wrap-around windows open to a private balcony framing views.

Beyond the main residence, the compound includes four guest apartments and en-suite bedrooms. Also included is the state-of-the-art movie theater, billiards room, wine cellar, fitness center, subterranean garage, tennis court, and an infinity-edge pool.

