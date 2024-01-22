January 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

$75M Estate Along Pacific Coast Highway Comes With Tennis Court and Guest Apartments

The 12-bedroom, 14-bath home spans approximately 12,000 sq ft

This exclusive beach and bluff compound graces one of Paradise Cove’s most coveted stretches, spanning approximately 2.5 acres, this $75 million architectural estate boasts ocean views, a private sandy beach, and resort-style amenities.

Accessible through a gated, winding driveway, the 12-bedroom, 14-bath home spans approximately 12,000 square feet. The grand owner’s suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, an intimate seating area, and a boutique-style closet. Expansive wrap-around windows open to a private balcony framing views.

Beyond the main residence, the compound includes four guest apartments and en-suite bedrooms. Also included is the state-of-the-art movie theater, billiards room, wine cellar, fitness center, subterranean garage, tennis court, and an infinity-edge pool. 

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/27930-Pacific-Coast-Hwy_Malibu_CA_90265_M26217-27949?from=srp-list-card.

