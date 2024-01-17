January 18, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: N/A

Washington Blvd. Restaurant Reopens After Fumigation

The Effort Was Not Related to Detected Pests

By Zach Armstrong

C&O Restaurants, a popular Italian eatery located at 3016 Washington Blvd. in Marina Del Rey, reopened last Thursday after temporary fumigation efforts, a store manager confirmed to Yo Venice!

The restaurant did not undergo fumigation due to any issues related to pests, according to the manager. Rather, management was using an ample time opportunity for something that reached its due date.

“We haven’t done it in 23 years. Rather than just pay every month, we decided to do it during a slow business time of the year,” said the manager. “Our Christmas party was coming up so we took advantage of that.”

On Jan. 11, Yo Venice reported that the outpost was completely tented in what contributor Nick Antonicello described as “one of the largest tented fumigations I have ever seen.” The C&O, formerly known as The Black Whale, is a longtime popular destination for locals along with tourists of L.A.’s Venice area.

in Dining, News
