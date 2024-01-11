January 11, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @dcberan

In Upcoming Santa Monica Dining Concept, Chefs Will Present Dishes

The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses

According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned Chef Dave Beran is set to unveil a new, as-yet-unnamed project in Santa Monica by the summer’s end. 

Describing it as the tasting restaurant he’s long envisioned, Beran told the outlet he aims to evolve from the concepts explored at his previous venture, Dialogue, an 18-seat Michelin-starred establishment that closed in 2020.

The upcoming restaurant is reportedly set to feature approximately 12 to 15 courses, extending over two-and-a-half to three hours. 

The new restaurant will eliminate the conventional server role. Instead, the chefs themselves will personally present each dish to patrons, according to What Now.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Kids Cooking Classes Coming to Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m....

Photo: Instagram: @ourplace
Dining, News

Dry January Event + Discussion Coming to Our Place

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Anticipate an array of refreshing drinks, accompanied by light bites and complimentary goodie bags Experience the ultimate Dry January celebration...

Photo: Smitey
News, upbeat

Mother & Daughter Team Up to Launch Clothing Line Tailored For Small Women

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The Mother’s Psychological Clinic, Dr. Linda Haack Ph.D, is Still Active in Malibu By Zach Armstrong Standing at 4’ 9”,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

MLK Jr. Westside Coalition to Hold 39th Annual Celebration

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Additional Events Include a Harry Belafonte Tribute, an MLK Freedom Celebration and a Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Concert The Rev....

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

International Poetry Journal to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in Venice

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser Will Host the Evening Event, Reading Alongside Contributors to the Latest Issue The Poetry International literary journal...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Rules & Selections Committee Seeks Stakeholder Input This Saturday

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

Standing Committee Examines Election Procedures and Processes for VNC By Nick Antonicello The Rules & Selections Committee of the Venice...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Sailboat Washes Up on Playa del Rey Beach

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern By Zach Armstrong A video posted on Citizen App, as also...

Photo: VNC
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ad Hoc Committee to Review LA Community Plan in Upcoming Meeting

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

Initial meeting this Wednesday at the Venice Library, VNC’s LUPC Committee now authorized to meet again. By Nick Antonicello  The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated Five-Bedroom Farmhouse Lists for $3.7M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

Among its features are French oak herringbone floors, wood-clad interiors and exteriors and a steel roof.  In one of Santa...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bedroom Silver Strand Home Lists for Nearly $2M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

This custom-built house, dating back to 1983, offers abundant natural light In the coveted Silver Strand neighborhood of Marina Del...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Harbor Crossing Home Lists for Nearly $3M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

Encompassing 3,586 square feet, this renovated dwelling features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining friends In an exclusive enclave...
Breaking News, Crime, News

Arrest Made in Shocking Blair Hills Sexual Assault: Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims Announced the Arrest This Morning Breaking news: There has been an arrest in the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Property Owner Arrested in Suspected Homicide of Tenant

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

The Suspect Attempted to Make the Resident Vacate the Property By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica resident and landlord was arrested...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

420 Friendly Comedy Coming to Mar Vista

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

The Doors Open at 7 p.m. While the Show Starts at 8 p.m. By Zach Armstrong On the first fridays...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

These Are the Food Vendors Set Up at the Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event. Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR