Dry January Event + Discussion Coming to Our Place

Experience the ultimate Dry January celebration Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Our Place Abbot Kinney along with Kin Euphorics.

The day will commence with a discussion featuring Shiza Shahid, co-founder, and co-CEO of Our Place, and Jen Batchelor, co-founder, and CEO of Kin Euphorics. Shiza and Jen will delve into their journeys building Our Place and Kin, highlighting the pivotal role community, connection, and social rituals play in both brands’ identities.

Anticipate an array of refreshing drinks, accompanied by light bites and complimentary goodie bags for attendees. To top it off, all guests will enjoy an exclusive 15% discount on any in-store purchases.

Our Place is located at 1344 Abbot Kinney Blvd. For registration, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-our-place-x-kin-euphorics-dry-january-celebration-tickets-777341117207.