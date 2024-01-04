These Are the Food Vendors Set Up at the Mar Vista Farmers Market

This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event.

Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers locals an array of fresh produce on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Grandview and Venice Blvd.

According to its website, this is currently the selection of multicultural food vendors at the weekly event:

Adam’s Get Down Gumbo

Adam’s Olive Ranch

Anna’s Seafood

Arepa Stand

Argentinian Empanadas

Ari’s Food

Astron Herbal

Baba Food

Baker’s Kneaded

Blin House Crepes

Chantelle’s Granola

Completely Pickled

Daniel’s Bagels

Dave’s Korean BBQ

Des Croissants Paris

Domi

Double Batch Vegan Creamery

Dovalle Pasta

El Machete

Fawzai Naan Afghani

Fisherman’s Daughter Salmon

Good Morning Vietnam

Hemera’s Bench

Holey Grail Donuts

Holy Cacao

Kai Kai Dumplings

Kenchan Ramen

Koko Moo

Le Frenchie Cafe

Lelio & Sons

Les Delices du Four Bakery

Maison Macha

Mama Empanadas

Marcie’s Pies

Mediterranian Pastry Den

My Mango Sticky Rice

Nobes PB Foods

Oaxaca California

Oaxaca Raw

Omiso

Oma’s Puffers

Planet Skills

Provecho Cali Mex

Puree Soups

Q Cute Bao

Rawesome Morsels

Refined Grind

Rice Man

Rochy’s Babka Paradise

San Marino

Smart Simple Gourmet

Teawaves

The Chicken Truck

The Conscious Spot

The Pizza Prof.

The Tamale Fiesta

True Indoor Naturals/Deep Light Tech.

Vita Juice

Vitality Bites

Wild Local Seafood

Yallatizer’s

Zozo’s Juices