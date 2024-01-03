Upcoming Family Torah Study to Include Bagels

The 1.5 Hour Event is Taking Place at Open Temple

By Zach Armstrong

The Open Temple, located at 1422 Electric Ave., will host a family Torah study which is set to include bagels and music on Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.

The temple stated on an event post: “Please study with us at our family torah study, where we will pause from the hectic pace of our lives and enjoy beautiful music and good company. These gatherings will inspire and recharge you and allow you to renew your vision of the artwork that is your family’s life. The mornings will re-invigorate you and bring joy to your whole family.”

For more information and registration, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-torah-studywith-bagels-tickets-786526731627.