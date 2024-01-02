January 3, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: N/A

Mass Sediment Removal Set for Marina del Rey Harbor

The project is set to last five months 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to commence the removal of sediment from Marina del Rey’s harbor, NBC Los Angeles reported. 

The initiative, projected to last five months, aims to extract an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 cubic yards of sediment that has gathered along the harbor’s north jetty. 

The accumulation of sediment has adversely affected navigation for both boaters and first-responders, as reported by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors.

The dredging operation will be carried out utilizing a vessel named Sea Horse, led by the Army Corps of Engineers.

in Hard, News
