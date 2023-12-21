Artisanal Pizzeria to Close on Main Street After More Than a Decade of Operations

It will stay open for dine-in, carry out and delivery until closure.

By Zach Armstrong

Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar, a popular pizza outpost that has served Santa Monica via Main Street for over a decade, will officially close its doors in the new year on Jan. 5.

The eatery will stay open for dine-in, carry out and delivery until its closure date. Special offers are also set to arise in Stella’s final weeks of operation.

“We have felt so honored to be a part of the Santa Monica community for over a decade, and serving our wonderful guests has been an absolute pleasure.” The business stated on an Instagram post. “Your loyalty has meant the world to us.”

Located near the Santa Monica Pier, Stella stands as an indoor/outdoor patio dining destination serving up an array of items including crust dips, antipasti, pastas, desserts, wine, cocktails and more. Its signature pizza selection includes the Sausage & Shaved Fennel, the Spicy Diablo and Butternut Squash.