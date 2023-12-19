(Video) Venice Beach on a Gloomy Day

This is what Venice Beach is like without the sun to soak in
@yovenicenews Venice Beach when it’s not soaking in the sun #venicebeach #venice #losangeles #california #fyp #ocean #sea #gloomy #rain #weather ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
When shopping for the little ones, you have to go where you can get everytyhing you need in one place...
Beach Bella Come to SM Place 12/22, 12/23, and 12/24 to help Dance your Soul into the Holiday season! @yovenicenews...
Sasaki’s Involvement Spans Five Phases, Culminating with the Presentation of an Alternative to City Council by the end of 2025...
December 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The research scrutinized Instagram hashtag counts As Patch.com reported, a recent study conducted by Westgate Resorts has identified Venice Beach...
December 21, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Campers & RV’s locate where vacant and empty properties exist in Venice. By Nick Antonicello The upkeep, or lack of...
December 21, 2023 Zach Armstrong
It will stay open for dine-in, carry out and delivery until closure. By Zach Armstrong Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine...
This is What Breakfast is Like Inside the New “Sweet Maple” Restaurant from Hoyul Steven @yovenicenews Sweet Maple is now...
December 20, 2023 Dolores Quintana
A Culinary Shake-Up: Closure of Best Bet Pizzeria and Chef Jason Neroni’s Departure from The Rose Venice By Dolores Quintana...
Offering an evening of amiable networking opportunities Join the Venice Chamber for a convivial Happy Hour at Firestone Walker Brewing...
The limited-time pop-up store offers a curated selection of knitwear pieces Palisadians can check out the Kilte Pop-Up, running through...
December 19, 2023 Nick Antonicello
If Flower can be rehabilitated, the encampment and RV dilemma can be overcome! By Nick Antonicello In 2023 Flower Avenue...
December 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This talented musician dressed up to dance around the pavement of the shopping district. @yovenicenews This dressed-up violonist danced and...
December 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back...
December 18, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The restaurant’s delectable Monday only Martini focused menu has found a cure for the Monday blues. This specialty menu is...
December 18, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Hundreds of campers, RV’s, buses & vans fill the streets of Venice at historic levels. By Nick Antonicello The illegal...
