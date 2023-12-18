December 19, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Coucou Bistro’s Martini Mondays Are Ready To Cure Your Monday Blues

The restaurant’s delectable Monday only Martini focused menu has found a cure for the Monday blues. This specialty menu is only offered every Monday with a selection of martinis paired with Coucou’s iconic Burger Americaine for $38. Guests can choose from either an Espresso Martini, Dirty Martini, or Vesper Martini to enjoy alongside their decadent burger. Coucou is located at 218 Main Street, Venice.

