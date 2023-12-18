(Video) Coucou Bistro’s Martini Mondays Are Ready To Cure Your Monday Blues

The restaurant’s delectable Monday only Martini focused menu has found a cure for the Monday blues. This specialty menu is only offered every Monday with a selection of martinis paired with Coucou’s iconic Burger Americaine for $38. Guests can choose from either an Espresso Martini, Dirty Martini, or Vesper Martini to enjoy alongside their decadent burger. Coucou is located at 218 Main Street, Venice.