Woman Found Dead on Boat Possibly Connected to other Marina del Rey Fatality

One Fatality Was a Potential Overdose

By Zach Armstrong

An investigation is underway after, in two potentially related incidents, a deceased woman on a boat was discovered by authorities shortly before a man was found dead in a nearby vehicle in Marina del Rey.

On Dec. 7 at around 11:30 a.m., deputies found the female in the 14000 block of Playa del Rey in response to a welfare check. Later that day at 4:14 p.m., members of LAPD were alerted by those familiar with the boat’s owners of a car parked nearby in the 100 block of Via Marina which had a connection to the ship. Authorities then discovered the deceased man. According to an LAPD spokesperson, the male’s fatality was possibly an overdose.

At the time of this writing, the investigation is being undertaken by the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station. No further details on the case were provided.

Those with knowledge about the incidents are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.