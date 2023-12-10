Rare Penthouse in Marina Arts District Goes for $1.5M

The Unit Incorporates 100-Year-Old Reclaimed Brick

An exceptional penthouse unit in the Marina Arts District showcases a distinctive opportunity for luxurious coastal living. This singular condo seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, featuring Fleetwood sliders revealing a captivating 180-degree wrap-around private patio. Spanning over 2,500 square feet, this remarkable home boasts an expansive entertainment area, ideal for hosting guests or enjoying serene solitude.

The penthouse’s meticulous craftsmanship is evident in every detail, from custom walnut cabinets to Neolith Stone countertops and Viking appliances, crafting a culinary masterpiece in the kitchen. Electronic shades provide convenient control over natural light that floods the living spaces. Adding historical character, the unit incorporates 100-year-old reclaimed brick, lending a timeless charm to the interior.

An unrivaled cinematic experience awaits with the built-in projector and 100-inch movie screen, perfect for movie nights or immersive gaming sessions. As day transitions to night, relish the breathtaking sunset vistas over majestic mountains, setting a picturesque backdrop for evenings.

Situated on the entire west-facing top floor, this unit ensures privacy and tranquility with only one partially shared wall, offering a sense of seclusion within the vibrant community. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor BBQ, fire pit, and side-by-side parking for added convenience.

Conveniently located a block away from Marina Marketplace and half a mile from Abbot Kinney, this property provides access to diverse dining and shopping options. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own an extraordinary property combining unmatched luxury, awe-inspiring views, and a prime Marina del Rey location. Embrace coastal living at its finest in this exceptional penthouse condo.

Paige Ogden of Pardee Properties is the listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/4141-Glencoe-Ave-Unit-512_Marina-Del-Rey_CA_90292_M16989-26793?from=srp-list-card.