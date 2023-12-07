December 7, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sweet Maple

California Brunch Destination to Open on Ocean Ave

Santa Monica Debuts the Iconic San Francisco Brunch Eatery to Southern California Food Enthusiasts

Renowned California restaurateur Hoyul Steven Choi will hold the grand opening of Sweet Maple — Santa Monica at 1705 Ocean Avenue Suite #110 on Friday, Dec. 8. 

Located a few blocks away from the Santa Monica State Beach and Santa Monica Pier, Sweet Maple — Santa Monica debuts the iconic San Francisco brunch eatery to Southern California food enthusiasts for the first time. Spanning over 4,000 square feet at the corner of Olympic and Ocean, this new locale combines contemporary California cuisine with flavors from the Korean kitchen.

Hoyul Steven Choi, acclaimed for his thriving restaurants across California, including San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Mountain View, San Francisco International Airport, and now Los Angeles, emphasizes classic American dishes infused with Asian culinary influences for breakfast, brunch, and dinner menus. Choi gained recognition for popularizing Millionaire’s Bacon®, a dish acclaimed by reputable media outlets like Rachael Ray Show, Discovery Channel, Food Network, Business Insider, and Inc.

Sweet Maple offers a diverse menu within a modern-designed restaurant. Boasting indoor and outdoor seating for 170 guests, the eatery showcases innovative brunch selections such as Millionaire’s Bacon®, Soufflegg Skillets, Farm Fresh Egg Plates, Scrambles & Omelets, Benedicts, and standout lunch items like the Crab Sandwich and Jam Juicy Lucy Burger. Kitchen Specials like the Sizzling Stonepot and Tornado Galbi Omurice, as well as Maple Plates, Salads, Sides, and a Kids’ Menu, further enhance the dining experience.

The restaurant also features homemade desserts influenced by Korean, Japanese, and Thai cuisines, curated by the esteemed SF Bay Area U :Dessert Story. These desserts include pastries, side dishes, Barista’s Favorites, and a wide array of beverage choices, from Equator Specialty Coffee and Mimosas to Spicy Friends (Award-Winning Bloody Mary’s), Morning Cocktails (With Soju), and a selection of teas, wines, sake, craft beer, and more.

Hoyul Steven Choi, a Bay Area resident for over three decades, and his wife Jiyeon Choi have established numerous successful restaurants, starting with Taylor Street Coffee Shop in 2002. Their journey includes the revitalization of Taylor Street Coffee Shop and Fred’s Coffee Shop, followed by the creation of Sweet Maple in 2010. Since then, they’ve opened various restaurants across the Bay Area, focusing on diverse culinary experiences blending Asian influences with classic American cuisine.

The expansion of Sweet Maple to Palo Alto, Cupertino, Santa Monica, and Walnut Creek, along with the launch of U :Dessert Story in different locations, marks the continued success and commitment of Choi in delivering exceptional dining experiences to California communities.

in Dining, News
