December 6, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Shakespeare Theatre Workshop Coming to Venice

Participants are Asked to Come Prepared with a Monologue of Their Choice

The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy of Washington DC extends an invitation to a complimentary Shakespeare workshop in Venice, CA, delving into the interpretation and performance of the Bard’s work.

Participants are asked to come prepared with a Shakespeare monologue of their choice. The workshop will take place Sunday, December 10 at the Electric Lodge located at 1416 Electric Ave.

Whether you’re a seasoned Shakespearean actor seeking to further your theatrical knowledge in an MFA program or simply intrigued by the art of performing classical texts, this workshop offers insights into acting techniques. These techniques enable contemporary artists to breathe life into timeless stories on stage.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy, in collaboration with the Shakespeare Theatre Company and George Washington University, presents a distinctive one-year MFA program. This program, established in 2000, cultivates a new community of classical actors. The STC Academy provides an immersive, rigorous experience aimed at honing an actor’s skills to tackle the complexities of Shakespearean and other classical works. Discover more at https://academy.shakespearetheatre.org/.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Jonathan Hatami
News, upbeat

Yo! Venice Interviews Candidate for L.A. District Attorney Jonathan Hatami

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Campaign 2024: The Race for Los Angeles District Attorney By Nick Antonicello In 2024 there will be several critical races...
News, Video

(Video) Multiple International Retailers Now Open at Palisades Village

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Check out the new international brands now with an open shop in Palisades. @yovenicenews Check out the new retailers at...
News, Santa Monica, Things to do

Highlights from PRIDE Night at ICE at Santa Monica!

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @yovenicenews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style #christmas...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RVs Free to Park Anywhere, Anytime!

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

RV “Madness” Must Be Reigned-in by LA City Officials! By Nick Antonicello While most people in Venice who live here...
Hard, News

Outdoor Retailer to Close Westside Store Following Marina del Rey Opening

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed By Zach Armstrong Shortly after the grand opening of...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Solar Powered, $5.5M Mar Vista Home Comes With Saltwater Pool

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

The 1,200-Square-Foot Rooftop Deck Comes With an Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit A newly completed residence at 3041 Mountain View...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$2.5M Spanish Oasis Built in 1948 Lists in Venice

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

This Home Boasts a Second-Floor Primary Bedroom, Inviting Ocean Breezes This Spanish oasis, built in 1948 and located at 641...

Photo: 1212
Hard, News

Employee Fights Suspect Breaking Into Santa Monica Restaurant

December 1, 2023

Read more
December 1, 2023

A Mere Week After the Business Underwent Extensive Renovations and a Grand Reopening By Zach Armstrong A mere week after...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: From 50’s Greaser to Successful Businessman & Homeless Advocate

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Local Brian Ulf Looks Back Fondly on His Part in the Robert Stigwood Blockbuster, Grease! By Nick Antonicello For Brian...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Horvath Homeless Staffers Address Encampment Conditions at Boardwalk

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

VNC Homelessness Committee Hears From County Officials on Proposed Pilot Program That Yields More Questions Than Answers! By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: spin PR group
Dining, News

Holiday Pub Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

More Than 20 Bars and Restaurants Will Offer Exclusive $6-$9 Food and Drink Specials By Zach Armstrong The holidays are...

Photo: X: Vice President Kamala Harris
Dining, News

Kamala Harris Highlights Venice Bakery on Small Business Saturday

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

Harris Is Seen Ordering and Enjoying Some of the Restaurant’s Chilaquiles By Zach Armstrong Vice President and former California U.S....

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua, the Locals Choice for Tacos!

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

With Over 300 Reviews on Yelp, Taqueria Chihuahua Scores 4.1 Out of 5 By Nick Antonicello I never had Mexican...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR