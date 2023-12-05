December 5, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Outdoor Retailer to Close Westside Store Following Marina del Rey Opening

Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed

By Zach Armstrong

Shortly after the grand opening of a new location in the nearby Marina del Rey area, outdoor apparel retailer Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) is closing its Santa Monica store in the coming months.

Staff at the 402 Santa Monica Blvd. location were informed months ago that REI won’t renew its lease and instead close on Feb. 29, 2024, a spokesperson said in an email. Further details on the closure were not disclosed. The Seattle-based chain looks to communicate with customers about the outpost’s final business day after the New Year. 

“The decision to close was not made lightly, but after consideration to the positive impact of the store, our market presence, and external factors,” a spokesperson stated in an email. “While Santa Monica remains a destination for locals and visitors alike, the needs of our customers and business have shifted over the nearly two decades that we’ve served this community. The overall operating environment has also changed and the cost to do business.”  

Founded in 1938 by Lloyd and Mary Anderso, REI sells outdoor apparel and gear including camping gear, hiking, climbing, cycling, water, running, fitness, snow, travel equipment, and men, women and kids clothing. With 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia, the specialty outdoor retailer proclaims itself as the nation’s largest consumer co-op. 

Since 2006, REI has been part of Santa Monica while a dozen other locations are scattered throughout the Los Angeles area. On Sept. 8, the grand opening was held for its 23.500 square-foot Marina del Rey store adjacent to the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve. The occasion was met with protestors who demanded the business cut ties with a nonprofit partner that supports the controversial “Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project”, a $250 million bulldozing and restoration project set for the marshes.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Solar Powered, $5.5M Mar Vista Home Comes With Saltwater Pool

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

The 1,200-Square-Foot Rooftop Deck Comes With an Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit A newly completed residence at 3041 Mountain View...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$2.5M Spanish Oasis Built in 1948 Lists in Venice

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

This Home Boasts a Second-Floor Primary Bedroom, Inviting Ocean Breezes This Spanish oasis, built in 1948 and located at 641...

Photo: 1212
Hard, News

Employee Fights Suspect Breaking Into Santa Monica Restaurant

December 1, 2023

Read more
December 1, 2023

A Mere Week After the Business Underwent Extensive Renovations and a Grand Reopening By Zach Armstrong A mere week after...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: From 50’s Greaser to Successful Businessman & Homeless Advocate

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Local Brian Ulf Looks Back Fondly on His Part in the Robert Stigwood Blockbuster, Grease! By Nick Antonicello For Brian...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Horvath Homeless Staffers Address Encampment Conditions at Boardwalk

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

VNC Homelessness Committee Hears From County Officials on Proposed Pilot Program That Yields More Questions Than Answers! By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: spin PR group
Dining, News

Holiday Pub Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

More Than 20 Bars and Restaurants Will Offer Exclusive $6-$9 Food and Drink Specials By Zach Armstrong The holidays are...

Photo: X: Vice President Kamala Harris
Dining, News

Kamala Harris Highlights Venice Bakery on Small Business Saturday

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

Harris Is Seen Ordering and Enjoying Some of the Restaurant’s Chilaquiles By Zach Armstrong Vice President and former California U.S....

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua, the Locals Choice for Tacos!

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

With Over 300 Reviews on Yelp, Taqueria Chihuahua Scores 4.1 Out of 5 By Nick Antonicello I never had Mexican...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Ribbon-Cutting Event to Celebrate New & Improved Bike Paths

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

The Recently Finished Safe Streets for 17th Street and Michigan Avenue Project Aims to Enhance Bike and Pedestrian Safety On...

Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce
News, upbeat

Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Coming This Weekend

November 28, 2023

Read more
November 28, 2023

The Event Is Set to Include Photo-Ops With Santa, Carnival Games, Free Food and Drinks and Live Performances The 12th...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown SM Eatery Closes Its Doors

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

The Watering Hole Located at 205 Broadway Has an Inactive Website @yovenicenews The eatery, located at 205 Broadway, has an...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

VENICE SHORTS: TENTS REAPPEAR ON ROSE AVENUE!

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

New tents and encampments southeast of WHOLE FOODS negate most recent cleanup.  By Nick Antonicello  The sidewalk on Rose Avenue...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Incinerated RV Found on Main Street

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

Burned out vehicles plague this exhausted neighborhood. By Nick Antonicello  The situation on the streets of Venice remains dangerous and...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

“Grandmother of the Internet” Sharla Boehm’s Home Lists for $5.45M

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

She Passed Away Earlier This Year Shortly After the Death of Her Husband By Zach Armstrong A five-bedroom, five-bathroom $5.45...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR