Highlights from PRIDE Night at ICE at Santa Monica!

Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with excitement and inclusivity, featured thrilling activities such as ice skating, a lively DJ, and much more. Attendees reveled in the vibrant atmosphere, celebrating diversity and unity. For more information on this unforgettable evening, visit @Santamonicaplace

@yovenicenews Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with excitement and inclusivity, featured thrilling activities such as ice skating, a lively DJ, and much more. Attendees reveled in the vibrant atmosphere, celebrating diversity and unity. #santamonica #icesakting #losangeles #FYP #Pridenight #LGBT ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
(Video) Recap of 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 5, 2023

December 5, 2023

Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @yovenicenews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style #christmas...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Venice Shorts: RVs Free to Park Anywhere, Anytime!

December 5, 2023

December 5, 2023

RV “Madness” Must Be Reigned-in by LA City Officials! By Nick Antonicello While most people in Venice who live here...
Outdoor Retailer to Close Westside Store Following Marina del Rey Opening

December 5, 2023

December 5, 2023

Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed By Zach Armstrong Shortly after the grand opening of...

Photo: Getty Images
Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

December 4, 2023

December 4, 2023

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob...

Photo: MLS.com
Solar Powered, $5.5M Mar Vista Home Comes With Saltwater Pool

December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023

The 1,200-Square-Foot Rooftop Deck Comes With an Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit A newly completed residence at 3041 Mountain View...

Photo: MLS.com
$2.5M Spanish Oasis Built in 1948 Lists in Venice

December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023

This Home Boasts a Second-Floor Primary Bedroom, Inviting Ocean Breezes This Spanish oasis, built in 1948 and located at 641...

Photo: 1212
Employee Fights Suspect Breaking Into Santa Monica Restaurant

December 1, 2023

December 1, 2023

A Mere Week After the Business Underwent Extensive Renovations and a Grand Reopening By Zach Armstrong A mere week after...

Photo: N/A
Venice Shorts: From 50’s Greaser to Successful Businessman & Homeless Advocate

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

Local Brian Ulf Looks Back Fondly on His Part in the Robert Stigwood Blockbuster, Grease! By Nick Antonicello For Brian...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Venice Shorts: Horvath Homeless Staffers Address Encampment Conditions at Boardwalk

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

VNC Homelessness Committee Hears From County Officials on Proposed Pilot Program That Yields More Questions Than Answers! By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: spin PR group
Holiday Pub Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

More Than 20 Bars and Restaurants Will Offer Exclusive $6-$9 Food and Drink Specials By Zach Armstrong The holidays are...

Photo: X: Vice President Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Highlights Venice Bakery on Small Business Saturday

November 29, 2023

November 29, 2023

Harris Is Seen Ordering and Enjoying Some of the Restaurant’s Chilaquiles By Zach Armstrong Vice President and former California U.S....

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua, the Locals Choice for Tacos!

November 29, 2023

November 29, 2023

With Over 300 Reviews on Yelp, Taqueria Chihuahua Scores 4.1 Out of 5 By Nick Antonicello I never had Mexican...

Photo: Getty Images
Ribbon-Cutting Event to Celebrate New & Improved Bike Paths

November 29, 2023

November 29, 2023

The Recently Finished Safe Streets for 17th Street and Michigan Avenue Project Aims to Enhance Bike and Pedestrian Safety On...

Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce
Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Coming This Weekend

November 28, 2023

November 28, 2023

The Event Is Set to Include Photo-Ops With Santa, Carnival Games, Free Food and Drinks and Live Performances The 12th...
(Video) Downtown SM Eatery Closes Its Doors

November 27, 2023

November 27, 2023

The Watering Hole Located at 205 Broadway Has an Inactive Website @yovenicenews The eatery, located at 205 Broadway, has an...

