December 4, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities

The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob Stiller finalized a $170 million transaction, in which he sold an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, a trust linked to Stiller disbursed $7.6 million to acquire a Santa Monica residence.

The residence reportedly features an array of lavish amenities including five ensuite bedrooms, a gym with mirrored walls, a soundproof movie theater, a marble-topped wet bar, and expansive 22-foot-wide glass pocket doors, all within an entirely new contemporary farmhouse. The opulent property was procured by Stiller’s 35-year-old son, Christian, a Santa Monica-based advisor for the Zendo meditation device company, according to Robb Report. Christian previously owned a bungalow in Venice which was sold for $2.7 million last year. Additionally, he retains ownership of a vacation home situated on the picturesque shores of Lake Champlain in Vermont.

The full article can be viewed here: https://robbreport.com/shelter/celebrity-homes/bob-stiller-christian-stiller-house-santa-monica-1235434475/.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Solar Powered, $5.5M Mar Vista Home Comes With Saltwater Pool

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

The 1,200-Square-Foot Rooftop Deck Comes With an Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit A newly completed residence at 3041 Mountain View...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$2.5M Spanish Oasis Built in 1948 Lists in Venice

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

This Home Boasts a Second-Floor Primary Bedroom, Inviting Ocean Breezes This Spanish oasis, built in 1948 and located at 641...

Photo: 1212
Hard, News

Employee Fights Suspect Breaking Into Santa Monica Restaurant

December 1, 2023

Read more
December 1, 2023

A Mere Week After the Business Underwent Extensive Renovations and a Grand Reopening By Zach Armstrong A mere week after...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: From 50’s Greaser to Successful Businessman & Homeless Advocate

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Local Brian Ulf Looks Back Fondly on His Part in the Robert Stigwood Blockbuster, Grease! By Nick Antonicello For Brian...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Horvath Homeless Staffers Address Encampment Conditions at Boardwalk

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

VNC Homelessness Committee Hears From County Officials on Proposed Pilot Program That Yields More Questions Than Answers! By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: spin PR group
Dining, News

Holiday Pub Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

More Than 20 Bars and Restaurants Will Offer Exclusive $6-$9 Food and Drink Specials By Zach Armstrong The holidays are...

Photo: X: Vice President Kamala Harris
Dining, News

Kamala Harris Highlights Venice Bakery on Small Business Saturday

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

Harris Is Seen Ordering and Enjoying Some of the Restaurant’s Chilaquiles By Zach Armstrong Vice President and former California U.S....

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua, the Locals Choice for Tacos!

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

With Over 300 Reviews on Yelp, Taqueria Chihuahua Scores 4.1 Out of 5 By Nick Antonicello I never had Mexican...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Ribbon-Cutting Event to Celebrate New & Improved Bike Paths

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

The Recently Finished Safe Streets for 17th Street and Michigan Avenue Project Aims to Enhance Bike and Pedestrian Safety On...

Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce
News, upbeat

Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Coming This Weekend

November 28, 2023

Read more
November 28, 2023

The Event Is Set to Include Photo-Ops With Santa, Carnival Games, Free Food and Drinks and Live Performances The 12th...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown SM Eatery Closes Its Doors

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

The Watering Hole Located at 205 Broadway Has an Inactive Website @yovenicenews The eatery, located at 205 Broadway, has an...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

VENICE SHORTS: TENTS REAPPEAR ON ROSE AVENUE!

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

New tents and encampments southeast of WHOLE FOODS negate most recent cleanup.  By Nick Antonicello  The sidewalk on Rose Avenue...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Incinerated RV Found on Main Street

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

Burned out vehicles plague this exhausted neighborhood. By Nick Antonicello  The situation on the streets of Venice remains dangerous and...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

“Grandmother of the Internet” Sharla Boehm’s Home Lists for $5.45M

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

She Passed Away Earlier This Year Shortly After the Death of Her Husband By Zach Armstrong A five-bedroom, five-bathroom $5.45...
News, Video

(Video) All’antico Vinaio, the legendary Florentine sandwich shop is now open in Venice

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

Located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd, lines have been around the block since the restaurant officially opened on November 20th....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR