Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities

The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob Stiller finalized a $170 million transaction, in which he sold an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, a trust linked to Stiller disbursed $7.6 million to acquire a Santa Monica residence.

The residence reportedly features an array of lavish amenities including five ensuite bedrooms, a gym with mirrored walls, a soundproof movie theater, a marble-topped wet bar, and expansive 22-foot-wide glass pocket doors, all within an entirely new contemporary farmhouse. The opulent property was procured by Stiller’s 35-year-old son, Christian, a Santa Monica-based advisor for the Zendo meditation device company, according to Robb Report. Christian previously owned a bungalow in Venice which was sold for $2.7 million last year. Additionally, he retains ownership of a vacation home situated on the picturesque shores of Lake Champlain in Vermont.

The full article can be viewed here: https://robbreport.com/shelter/celebrity-homes/bob-stiller-christian-stiller-house-santa-monica-1235434475/.