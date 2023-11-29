November 30, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua, the Locals Choice for Tacos!

With Over 300 Reviews on Yelp, Taqueria Chihuahua Scores 4.1 Out of 5

By Nick Antonicello

I never had Mexican food until I moved to southern California over 30 years ago.

But when I landed in Venice, Taqueria Chihuahua had just moved from Santa Monica taking over the old Fast Frame space at 505 Washington Boulevard.

It has been a love affair ever since.

For the value far exceeds any cost, as where can you order a great meal for $20 or under?

The help here treats you as if your family and almost everything on the menu is great, as they keep you coming back again and again!

During the pandemic they did a great job of renovating the interior and the place is clean, inviting and certainly worth any wait.

With over 300 reviews on YELP, Taqueria Chihuahua scores an impressive 4.1 out of 5.0, with multiple updated reviews demonstrating a strong following with Venetians and tourists alike.

The tacos are killer no matter what the selection and be prepared for a potential line at lunch or dinner.

While many eat-in, and they do have outdoor seating, most seem to take-out.

For more information about this local’s favorite, visit them online at www.taqueriachihuahua.com or call (310) 827-8775.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year Venice resident and self-described foodie. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

