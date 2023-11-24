Feeding Birds at Santa Monica Pier Now Prohibited

Studies Show Bacterial Readings by the Pier Could Be Related to Pigeon Droppings

The Santa Monica City Council recently passed an ordinance prohibiting the distribution of food to birds and animals at beaches and the Pier.

This update to the ordinance aims to bolster water quality in the vicinity of the Pier and contribute to efforts addressing bacterial levels in the Santa Monica Bay, as highlighted in the Heal the Bay Beach Report Card.

The objective of this ordinance revision is to collaborate with the city’s infrastructure investments aimed at diminishing bacterial pollution.

According to a staff report, studies show bacterial readings in surrounding water by the Santa Monica Pier that could be related to pigeon droppings, likely a result of the Pier providing both a roosting structure and access to food. Although the City recently installed new bird netting under the Pier, birds can still congregate in the area due to available food sources.

Additional measures to improve water quality in the Santa Monica Bay encompass initiatives like the 2018 Clean Beaches Project. This project captures urban runoff and rainwater from the downtown area, diverting it to a 1.6-million-gallon cistern adjacent to the Pier. Furthermore, the completion of the Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project (SWIP) last year facilitated the capture of stormwater, redirecting urban runoff and stormwater pollution away from the Santa Monica Bay.

For more information, the staff reportcan be viewed here.