November 22, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Ryan Tanaka

Promenade Restaurant Undergoes Transformation

Its New Executive Chef Brings Over Two Decades of Culinary Expertise From Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Twelve Twelve Santa Monica has unveiled its renovated Ristorante, featuring a new Executive Chef, an innovative New American Italian Menu, Italian-inspired Cocktails, and the premiere of Discoteca—a live entertainment experience.

Nestled at 1212 3rd Street Promenade, Twelve Twelve has undergone a transformation under the leadership of CEO Lucian Tudor and the dedicated Global Dining team, including CFO Toru Toyokawa, Beverage Director Guido Ortuno and Executive Chef Oliver Malmsten.

Bringing over two decades of culinary expertise from Michelin-starred restaurants across Italy, Sweden, and London, Executive Chef Oliver Malmsten infuses his menu with Tuscan traditions, fusing traditional and innovative recipes using local California produce.

The Dinner Menu features Crostini, Picoli Piatti, Handmade Pasta, and Main courses like Beef Tartare, Gnocchi Pomodoro, Nonna’s Lasagna, Herb Crusted Salmon, Tuscan Burger, and more. Indulgent desserts, including Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding and Cannoli Siciliani, are also offered.

Complementing the culinary offerings, Beverage Director Guido Ortuno has curated a selection of Italian-inspired cocktails such as Bellucci, Italian Dragon, and Sunset in Sicily, alongside a range of premium Spirits, Wines, and Beers.

The restaurant also features Discoteca—an upscale nightlife experience featuring DJs, guest violinists, and other performances every Friday and Saturday starting at 10 p.m.

Operating hours for Dinner are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a Late-Night Menu available on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Brunch is served on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The restaurant offers an All-Night Happy Hour in various sections every evening. For further details, visit www.1212SantaMonica.com.

Related Posts
Dining, Video

(Video) Vegan Fast Food Now on Venice Boardwalk

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Mr. Charlie’s is a plant-based, humorous version of McDonalds. @yovenicenews Mr. Charlie’s is now open in Venice #venice #venicebeach #losangeles...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Venice Locals Can Help Feed the Homeless this Thanksgiving

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Volunteers Can Offer Meals, Clothing, Toiletries, and Smiles to the Disadvantaged Community Locals of Venice, CA and West Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Man Throws Metal Pole Onto Pacific Coast Highway

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

The Suspect Initially but Then Grabbed Another Stick and a Frying Pan On Nov. 10, the Santa Monica Police Department...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @yovenicenews The holidays...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Discount Grocery Store in Venice Set to Close

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Venice Locals Could Find Themselves Having a Harder Time Finding Low-Cost Options to Fill Their Kitchens By Zach Armstrong Locals...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ben & Jerry’s Closure Creates Additional Encampments at OFW

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

It Is Shaping up to Be Another Long Winter By Nick Antonicello One step forward and two steps back is...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

MTV Co-Founder Purchases Santa Monica Home for $7.9M

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

The Distinctive Traditional-Style Residence Was Sold in 1972 for a Mere $150,000 Positioned in the heart of Santa Monica, a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: L.A. Planning Presentation on Revisions to the Local Specific Plan

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

“Listening Session” Creates More Questions Than Answers at VNC General Monthly Meeting and Zoom Presentation! By Nick Antonicello The Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Lake Street Home on Market For $2.8M

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

Accordion Glass Doors Effortlessly Connect the Indoor Space to the Backyard, Which Includes a BBQ, Fridge 981 Lake Street is...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Detained Suspect Forced Victims to Drive Him Around Santa Monica

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

One Victim Managed to Restrain the Suspect in a Chokehold On November 7, the Santa Monica Police Department detained Adrian...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the 2023 Best of Palisades Winner for Best Pharmacy

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

Pali RX has been voted best pharmacy in Pacific Palisades @yovenicenews Pali RX was voted best Pharmacy in Best of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Governor Newsom Fast-Tracks I-10 Freeway Reopening After Intensive Repairs

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

Collaborative Effort, 24/7 Operations Ensures Swift Recovery for Key LA Artery By Dolores Quintana Thanks to a concerted, round-the-clock effort,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Land Use & Planning Committee in Limbo

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

VNC President Notifies Lupc Chair That the Committee Is Not to Meet Until Further Notice. Same Applies to Newly Formed...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: The RV Crisis Is Out of Control

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

The Homeless Crisis Has Shifted to These Recreational Vehicles That Seem Immune From Being Removed From the Streets of Venice!...

Photo: Instagram: @dagwoodspizza
Dining, News

Wilshire Blvd. Pizzeria to Close Before 2024

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

The Eatery Has Also Shown a Philanthropic Side By Zach Armstrong Dagwoods, a well-known Santa Monica pizzeria located at 820...

