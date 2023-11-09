(Video) Ice at Santa Monica is Back Downtown!

Santa Monica has brought back ice skating through January.
@yovenicenews Ice Skating is Back in Santa Monica.#santamonica #iceskating #skate #winter #losangeles #california #fypシ ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
November 9, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Two Years of RVs Have Area Residents up in Arms on Both Venice & Victoria By Nick Antonicello While we...
November 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales,...
November 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special By Zach Armstrong A Palisadian restaurant’s signature...
November 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Santa Monica Brew Works and Emmy Squared Pizza have taken home the prize. @yovenicenews Meet this year’s winners of “Best...
November 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Exclusive Martini Menu Featuring Espresso, Dirty, and Vesper Martinis By Dolores Quintana Venice’s trendy bistro, CouCou, offers French-inspired cuisine, aperitifs,...
November 8, 2023 Zach Armstrong
There Was Reportedly a Dispute With Its Landlord Over the Lease Renewal Agreement. By Zach Armstrong On Sunday Nov. 26,...
November 8, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Local Retailer Loses Six-Year Battle With Homelessness, Rampant Crime and Drugs at the Boardwalk! By Nick Antonicello Another local business...
November 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Dance Students Will Transport the Audience to Far-Flung Corners of the Globe The Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance...
November 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Salon Venice, located along Venice Blvd., is this year’s Best Salon winner. @yovenicenews The Salon Venice is the this...
November 7, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Photos Taken November 3rd Show a Pristine and Clean Flower as Well as Lincoln Too! By Nick Antonicello The battle...
November 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Jewel Shop, located at 1353 3rd Street Promenade, was voted 2023’s best jeweler in Santa Monica. @yovenicenews The Jewel...
November 6, 2023 Nick Antonicello
One of the Most Disturbing and Dangerous of Encampment Sites Has Been Cleared and Cleaned. By Nick Antonicello The WHOLE...
November 6, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Tents Along Sunset Just North of the Old Fox Theater Increase By Nick Antonicello The frustrating dilemma behind the encampment...
November 6, 2023 Zach Armstrong
This Mandate Applies to New Leases or New Development Projects. By Zach Armstrong After the L.A. Board of Supervisors approved...
November 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage This European-inspired...
