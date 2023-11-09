November 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Ice at Santa Monica is Back Downtown!

Santa Monica has brought back ice skating through January.

@yovenicenews Ice Skating is Back in Santa Monica.#santamonica #iceskating #skate #winter #losangeles #california #fypシ ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
News, Video
Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Lutheran Church Under Siege by RVs and Abandoned Property!

November 9, 2023


November 9, 2023

Two Years of RVs Have Area Residents up in Arms on Both Venice & Victoria By Nick Antonicello While we...
News

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

November 9, 2023


November 9, 2023

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales,...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

November 9, 2023


November 9, 2023

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special By Zach Armstrong A Palisadian restaurant’s signature...
Dining, Video

(Video) Meet The 2023 “Best Restaurant” and “Best Happy Hour” Winners in the Best of Santa Monica Series

November 9, 2023


November 9, 2023

Santa Monica Brew Works and Emmy Squared Pizza have taken home the prize. @yovenicenews Meet this year’s winners of “Best...

Photo: CouCou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cure the Monday Blues at Coucou: New Martini Menu-Based Special Sizzles

November 8, 2023


November 8, 2023

Exclusive Martini Menu Featuring Espresso, Dirty, and Vesper Martinis By Dolores Quintana Venice’s trendy bistro, CouCou, offers French-inspired cuisine, aperitifs,...

Photo: Instagram: @southendvenice
Dining, News

Italian Eatery on Abbot Kinney to Close After Ten Years

November 8, 2023


November 8, 2023

There Was Reportedly a Dispute With Its Landlord Over the Lease Renewal Agreement. By Zach Armstrong On Sunday Nov. 26,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Ben & Jerry’s at the Beach No More

November 8, 2023


November 8, 2023

Local Retailer Loses Six-Year Battle With Homelessness, Rampant Crime and Drugs at the Boardwalk! By Nick Antonicello Another local business...

Photo: Santa Monica College. (Global Motion dancers: Sandra Lee and Jade Lelievre)
News, upbeat

Local Dance Company to Perform Global Cultural Dance Styles

November 8, 2023


November 8, 2023

Dance Students Will Transport the Audience to Far-Flung Corners of the Globe The Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Meet The Best of Venice 2023 Winner – Best Hair Salon

November 7, 2023


November 7, 2023

The Salon Venice, located along Venice Blvd., is this year’s Best Salon winner. @yovenicenews The Salon Venice is the this...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Flower Finally Free of Street Encampments and RVs!

November 7, 2023


November 7, 2023

Photos Taken November 3rd Show a Pristine and Clean Flower as Well as Lincoln Too! By Nick Antonicello The battle...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the 2023 Best of Santa Monica Winner – Best Jeweler

November 7, 2023


November 7, 2023

The Jewel Shop, located at 1353 3rd Street Promenade, was voted 2023’s best jeweler in Santa Monica. @yovenicenews The Jewel...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Whole Foods Gets a Facelift, Encampments & RVs Gone!

November 6, 2023


November 6, 2023

One of the Most Disturbing and Dangerous of Encampment Sites Has Been Cleared and Cleaned. By Nick Antonicello The WHOLE...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Encampments Grows at Sunset and Lincoln Blvd

November 6, 2023


November 6, 2023

Tents Along Sunset Just North of the Old Fox Theater Increase  By Nick Antonicello The frustrating dilemma behind the encampment...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Revised Policy Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

November 6, 2023


November 6, 2023

This Mandate Applies to New Leases or New Development Projects. By Zach Armstrong After the L.A. Board of Supervisors approved...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

European-Inspired Estate on Huntington Bluffs Lists for Nearly $25M

November 5, 2023


November 5, 2023

The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage This European-inspired...

